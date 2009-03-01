Acronis True Image 2009 review

Acronis produces a range of back-up tools and also licenses its technologies out to smaller brands. It has always been one of our favourite solutions, due to its ease-of-use and quick back-up times. True Image 2008 comes with a host of new tools, the most important of which is the addition of online back-up locations, as well as the ability to delay things until you're connected to the exact device you want to back up to.

Once installed, you'll need to run through an initial back-up routine. It starts by creating a password to protect your backups, as well as setting the schedule for when they should run. This edition now supports one-click backups, so you can set it running without using the step-by-step wizard. Once you've created your back-up details, you can set a regularly scheduled back-up time.

Vista style interface

The program itself is similar in style to Windows Vista. The layout is the same as the other products here. The main tasks are located on the left-hand side, with their associated tasks opening in the main screen. These range from Backup and Restore, to Search. However, they have been placed at the bottom of the page, so when you click on one, sub-menus appear at the top of the page, making it more confusing to use than its rivals.

When it comes to running backups, the comprehensive array of tools let you either back up individual files or create an image of the entire hard drive. We found it backed up our 60GB test hard drive in less than one hour. Support for copying to Blu-ray disc is also included in this edition.

Although relatively easy to use, we found the Acronis True Image 2008 interface a bit confusing at times and, while it's more pleasing on the eye than the EMC Retrospect, it isn't quite as intuitive to use.