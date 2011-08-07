Equinux iSale 5.8 review

Online auction tool iSale takes much of the tedium out of preparing and uploading your eBay auctions.

With over 200 templates to choose from, building eye-catching listings is a simple task. Photos can be dragged and dropped into preset picture boxes, information can be typed or copied into text fields and the overall layout can be tweaked to suit your needs.

Don't expect full-on DTP facilities though. The template's backgrounds can't be customised, so you're stuck with the original images and colours.

iSale's great at dealing with photos, though. It's easy to add multiple pictures for free by hosting them online, without any awkward HTML editing. You can even embed videos.

This new version, which is free for iSale 5 users, expands the app's research tools. The Research Assistant searches key websites for similar items, and is joined by eBay's new product catalogue, allowing you to find and add product information quickly and easily.

Stability and performance have been improved too. As before, Draft, Running and Finished Auctions are grouped, and you can set up smart folders to sort them. You can relist items no one bought, or edit and reuse old auctions when selling a similar item.

It also monitors running auctions and offers after-sale features, but they're no easier to use than the eBay site.

iSale's strengths lie in the beginning of the process – preparing auctions, reusing old listings and uploading them at a time of your choosing. For that, it's worth the money.

