Creative Headset HS-300 review

Unlike the fancy headsets we often look at, the HS-300 is cheaper than rolling in mud.

Unfortunately, leading the charmed life that we do, we're used to handling kit that is a little sturdier and as a result we've already snapped the right earphone off and the left is starting to show the white scar of plastic stress.

Sound quality is reasonable, but nothing to initiate a VoIP call home about, and to be honest we're afraid that even if ours hadn't been scuppered by hand, it wouldn't be long before it shattered 'twixt buttocks and office chair. PC Format staff