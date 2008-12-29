Xerox Phaser 6180 review

Xerox's Phaser 6180 is a straight laser printer rather than a multifunction device.

The 6180 has a 400-sheet paper tray, a 150-sheet multipurpose tray and the option of an extra 500-sheet tray if it's needed.

Xerox claims a more modest top speed of 25ppm for black prints, and when printing duplex we managed 21ppm and just under 16ppm. The colour print speed was 12.5ppm, making this machine fairly quick.

Print quality is better than several of its rivals. Black text is so clean-cut that it almost looks like traditional letterpress, colour graphics are bright and full of life, and much to their benefit, photo colours are not overemphasised.

Print costs are 1.5p for black and 7.2p for colour. These are comparable with much of the competition on the black cost but a bit higher for colour printing. Even so, this is an excellent all-round colour laser printer for small business or smaller workgroup uses.