TP-Link TD-W8961N 300Mbps Wireless N ADSL2+ Modem Router review

TP-Link's TD-W8961ND is an unapologetic budget, no frills 300Mbps Wireless N ADSL2+ modem router.

This basic box seemingly provides everything a home or SOHO user might need to get ADSL broadband over a landline and share it around the home with Wireless N networking.

If you're looking to upgrade from an existing out-dated BT Home Hub 1.0 or other 802.11g wireless equipped ADSL modem router, then this could be an ideal low-cost solution.

The TD-W8961ND is squarely aimed at the entry-level market, yet still features a ADSL2+ modem router with 300Mbps Wireless N.

So coming in at under £40 it certainly succeeds on the value front.

It comes with a number of ease-of-use features that should help even the basic user through setting up their broadband connection, along with securely connecting wireless devices to the ADSL2+ modem router.

Alongside these are a host of far more complex features that add greater interest to this otherwise somewhat dull budget ADSL2+ modem router.