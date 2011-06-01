Netgear DGND3700 N600 Dual-band Gigabit router review

A satisfyingly fast dual-band router that delivers 5GHz at range alongside stunning 2.4GHz capabilities with a good range of features for home and office.

The Netgear DGND3700 is the big brother to the Netgear DGND3300 Dual Band router that we recently took a look at here on TechRadar

Describing itself as the ultimate DSL router, it appears to have a lot to live up to, but on the basis of just the specification and its full name - there's no less than nine words in there - it should do a good job.

It's a full ADSL2+ capable dual band 5/2.4GHz wireless gateway with Gigabit Ethernet, a WAN port and two USB sockets.

On offer is a raft of additional features such as NAS, a DLNA streaming media server, the ability to store multiple SSIDs with individual settings, alongside a guest network.

There's a 'more detail' statistics module and a refreshed content filtering section, plus a detailed repeater mode and the usual quality of service and UPnP features.

To help make adding systems as simple as possible there's also full WPS support.