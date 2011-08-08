Audio Pro WF100 review

Back in September Apple released AirPlay, its streaming protocol capable of wirelessly transmitting your iTunes media to compatible hardware. Since then we've seen a handful of hi-fi stereos and speakers come with support for AirPlay's lossless audio component.

Still, that's fat use if you already own an otherwise perfectly decent home stereo setup. Apple's answer? Buy an AirPort Express.

Not so fast: Scandinavian company Audio Pro thinks it has a better solution. The WF100 wireless audio system works by way of two USB dongles – one transmitter, one receiver – whose setup couldn't be simpler.

Attach the transmitter to your Mac; then using the supplied USB AC power adapter and RCA Y-cable (or mini jack), connect the receiver to your stereo amp. There's no fiddling with drivers here: simply choose USB sound output in your OS X preferences then watch the dongle LEDs rapidly turn blue to signal they've paired – leaving you to enjoy crystal-clear, delay-free audio from up to 50m away.

Audio Pro's proprietary protocol is universal and offers system-wide audio streaming, which trumps AirPlay's iTunes-only limitation. You can even expand your wireless setup by adding extra receivers, but coming in at £85 a pop, this rears the ugly head of expense.

At £150, the WF100 set feels pricey for what it is. But if you're eager to mate your Mac with legacy audio equipment that still shines, the benefit might just outweigh the cost.

Follow TechRadar Reviews on Twitter: http://twitter.com/techradarreview