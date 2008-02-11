Samsung SyncMaster 2232BW review

We're off to a good start with this monitor. It exhibits the same winning design as some of Samsung's HDTVs, and the glossy black casing and deep colour range signal that the 2232BW is a quality device. Yet is it more living room chic than home office style?

The SyncMaster 2232BW is part of the Pebble range and as the name suggests there's a curved aspect to the design. The screen fits well in its housing, although the monitor thickness of 21cm at its widest point was a little bulky.

It's the same story with the stand and its connection to the monitor, but it's not a monitor that'll be going anywhere fast because it weighs 5kg. The teardrop effect of the monitor's curved frontage isn't to everyone's taste, but it's distinctive and that's something which is all too rare in the crowded monitor market.

Colour dynamic

The SyncMaster 2232BW sports a native resolution of 1,680 x 1,050 at 60Hz and makes any desktop look glorious. Yet the Samsung SM-2232BW is far more than a pretty face. Granted, the ports and connectors may be minimal (just standard DVI, VGA and power), and the stand lacks a pivot and height adjustments that you'd hope for at this price. Yet the key feature of screen quality doesn't disappoint and with Samsung's zero dead pixel policy you'll know you're sure to get 100 per cent clarity.

The 1,000:1 contrast ratio is good and can be boosted to 3,000:1 with Dynamic Contrast, which makes the colours rich and exciting - a dream for a photo editor on a budget. The stand is sturdy and the viewing angle of 170 degrees is what we've come to expect from 22-inch models.

There are hundreds of monitors out there and dozens of retailers offering good prices. So we say hunt around for a bargain: £200 should be all you have to pay for a decent 22-inch display that matches the Samsung quality that's on offer here.