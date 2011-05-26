Canon IXUS 310 HS review

Touch-screen aficionados will revel at the size and clarity of the 310 HS' monolithic LCD

Canon's latest crop of IXUS compacts continues to target fashion-conscious photographers who don't want to compromise on features, with the new 12.1mp IXUS 310 HS replacing the 10mp 300 HS.

While the latest model may not look all that different to its predecessor, it packs in a glut of upgraded features, including a higher resolution back-illuminated CMOS sensor, wider 24mm 4.4x optical zoom lens with Image Stabilisation, larger 3.2in LCD with a significantly higher resolution (461,000-dots compared to 230,000) and Full HD movie recording - an improvement over the 300 HS' 720p offering.

The 310 HS boasts the latest DIGIC 4 processor with integrated iSAPS technology, which means the camera analyses the scene you're photographing and selects the best scene mode for the situation.

The latest generation processor also helps to drive this compact's performance when shooting, allowing for easy capture of both high-speed burst stills and Super Slow Motion movies at 240fps.

Like the design we saw in the older 300 HS, the 310 HS' sensor has all of its circuitry tucked neatly behind its photoreceptors, increasing their sensitivity and promising images with less noise as result. Also likely to appeal to avid low--light shooters is the 310 HS' lens, which offers a fast maximum aperture of f2.0: perfect for making the most of ambient light as well as creating beautiful out of focus effects.