Canon EF-S 10-22mm f/3.5-4.5 USM review

It's only suitable for smaller APS-C-sized sensor cameras but sharpness, contrast and colour quality prove to be unbeatable

In typical cheapskate fashion, at least when it comes to lens hoods, Canon doesn't supply one with this lens, which when added takes the overall price to about £500.

For that, you'll get a solid, full-frame lens that seems to work equally well on smaller sensor cameras such as the EOS 400D. In tests, sharpness was excellent, edge to edge. The downside was that we experienced more chromatic aberration than expected.

With an Ultrasonic Motor (USM) at the heart of its autofocus system and a short travel throughout the range of 0.24m to infinity, the focus locks on to its target almost instantaneously, even in low lighting. Manual override and the obligatory AF/MF switch on the lens barrel round out the extras.