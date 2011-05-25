Panasonic TX-L37DT30B review

In some ways this 37-inch LED-backlit TV is all about convenience. We know – and Panasonic surely does, too – that 3D is much more impressive on bigscreen plasmas that hover around 50-inches.

So why bother with a 37-inch LED version? It's the holy trio at work once again in the flat TV market; the smaller, cheaper and thinner ethos are this set's core values, and that's obvious from the company it keeps in the DT30 range.

The TX-L37DT30B is joined by the 32-inch TX-L32DT30, which is also 3D Ready, making it one of the smallest such sets available. But this remains a premium TV with some exciting extra features that include Skype and a BBC iPlayer app.

The DT30 Series of edge LED 3D screens join a plethora of 3D plasma TVs in Panasonic's Viera arsenal, such as the VT30 Series (65-inch TX-P65VT30B, 55-inch TX-P55VT30B, 50-inch TX-P50VT30B and 42-inch TX-P42VT30B), GT30 Series (50-inch TX-P50GT30B, 46-inch TX-P46GT30B and 42-inch TX-P42GT30B) and ST30 Series (50-inch TX-P50ST30B, 46-inch TX-P46ST30B and 42-inch TX-P42ST30B).

The TX-L37DT30B may constitute an effort at getting 3D screens into the mass market, but there aren't any glasses in the box. Three-dimensionality, it appears, is just an option, though with the likes of Viera Connect apps, DLNA networking, SD Card/USB file playback and slinky edge LED backlighting, this LCD TV has plenty to offer.

Can Panasonic replicate its great work with 3D plasmas with LED-backlit success? Actually, it can.