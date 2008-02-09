Atlas Questor review

This is a simple coaxial cable where the core is 'hot' and the screen carries return current. Nevertheless, it's a relatively bulky cable with a 9mm outer diameter. As a result, it's not amazingly flexible.

The size is determined by the use of substantial conductors with sufficient spacing between core and screen to give low capacitance and an impedance of 75 ohms. So this cable can be used perfectly legitimately as a digital interconnect, too.

Insulation (dielectric) is foamed polythene and conductors are high-purity copper. The screen is apparently a double layer 'lapped' arrangement where strands are laid side-by-side and twisted gently round the inner insulation, rather than being braided. Lapped screens give better coverage but are not too keen on excessive handling, so don't flex this cable more than you need to!

We found this cable to be a success in all areas bar the bass, which seemed oddly lacking in real body. Extension is there all right, but somehow the weight never seems to engage and as a result some tunefulness is missing.

This limitation is mild, certainly nothing disastrous, and we're inclined to be forgiving as it is the only real blemish on a performance that otherwise features beautifully sweet treble, clear and natural midrange and highly convincing levels of detail and stereo imaging.

As a result, this cable scores highly for long-term listening comfort and, considering the attractively modest price, we like it.