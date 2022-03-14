You can now turn Telegram into your live TV channel

Audio player loading…

Messaging platform Telegram, which is finding itself at the heart of Russia-Ukraine war, has given itself a new update that brings tools to help users control their downloads, share documents with ease, re-arrange media albums, and turn (Telegram) channel into a TV station.

Telegram has come out with the new update, numbered 8.5, for live video broadcasts with unlimited viewers as it feels professional bloggers and journalists are increasingly using the platform to reach their subscribers through live streams.

'Channels' in Telegram are used for broadcasting public messages to large audiences. They allow users to reach people directly, sending a notification to their phones with each post. Telegram Channels can have an unlimited amount of subscribers.

How to use telegram for live stream

Telegram said that after the new update, users can start broadcasting using streaming tools like OBS Studio and XSplit Broadcaster. They add overlays and multi-screen layouts with ease, "turning any Telegram channel into a professional TV Station."

To stream from these tools, users need to start a new 'Video Chat' in their group or a new 'Live Stream' in their channel, and tap the 'Start With' button and enter the information found there into their streaming tool.

"For better quality, we recommend using software encoding (x264 in OBS). Your viewers will need to update their apps to the latest version to watch your stream," Telegram said.

This update would be nifty for journalists and professionals, who are trying to grow themselves as news brands. Also, livestreams have become an important part of 'covering' the war, and Telegram is already in the thick of it. In that sense, this update is timely.

You can chat with others without sharing your phone number

Other updates include a new download manager for media, which is new to Telegram. Telegram users, it may be recalled, can send files of any type up to 2 GB each and access them from any device – with unlimited cloud storage. When these files are actively downloading, a new icon will now appear in the Search bar. Within that area, one can see all downloads in one place.

Telegram users will also get a new menu that will enable them to select and send multiple files easily. The platform has also completely redesigned the Attachment Menu on iOS. Now, the updated Files tab will show recently sent files and let users search for them by name.

While iOS users have been using the semi-transparent header and footer on Telegram since June 2021, it is now available on Android.

Further, the new update enables users to create a direct t.me link to their phone number. Upon sharing this link with other users, it will instantly open a chat with the user. The format for this link is "t.me/+123456789." This means, users can chat with someone without sharing their phone number with them.

As for that new night mode, Telegram says that the interface on Android when in night mode is now semi-transparent. You`ll see subtle transparency in panels and headers so that you can see backgrounds and stickers as you scroll.