Xbox One X pre-orders are now open

In a move that was anticipated by many, Microsoft has started strong at this year’s Gamescom by launching pre-orders for the upcoming Xbox One X.

If you want to be sure that you get the 4K console when it’s released on November 7, you can place your order right now on our Xbox One bundles page.

The console is fairly pricey at $499 (£449 / €499 / CA$599 / AU$649) but it’s a powerful upgrade from the Xbox One S. 40% more powerful, in fact.

The best Xbox One X bundle deals and where to get them

During its livestream, Microsoft also unveiled that it’s going to be releasing a special edition version of the Xbox One X that celebrates its Project Scorpio code name which is also available for pre-order now.

The console has a custom graphic patterns across it and has the words ‘Project Scorpio’ printed on its front as well as on its accompanying controller. For those who like to display their console vertically, there's also an exclusive stand bundled in.

This console doesn’t cost any more than the standard Xbox One X console at $499 (£449 / €499 / CA$599 / AU$649), but for those who have been following the 4K console’s journey from the very beginning it could very well hold more sentimental value.

If you want to get one of these special edition consoles for yourself you’ll have to act fast as they’ll only be available until pre-order stock runs out after which they’ll be gone forever. You can pre-order yours right now at the Microsoft store.

But Microsoft hasn't forgotten those who would rather purchase the Xbox One S. Microsoft has revealed that this console will be receiving its own new bundle which is also now available to pre-order.

The Shadow of War Xbox One S bundle will be released on October 10 and will come with either a 500GB or 1TB Xbox One S console, with the brand new Middle Earth: Shadow of War game as well as a 1-month Xbox Game Pass and a 14-day Xbox Live Gold trial to experience the most advanced multiplayer gaming network.

The 1TB bundle will be available for $349 USD and the 500GB bundle will be available for $279 USD from participating retailers and the official Microsoft store.

Now that the Xbox One X is coming, the Xbox One S is no longer the most powerful Xbox One option. However, it is the more affordable option and it still offers 4K gaming, though in the form of upscaling rather than native like the Xbox One X.

Those who are looking to purchase an Xbox One X but also want to get their hands on Middle-Earth: Shadow of War will be glad to know that the game will receive a free Enhanced update when the new console launches later this year.