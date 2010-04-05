WIN! A Creative Vado HD pocket video cam

TechRadar has teamed up with Creative to offer lucky TechRadar readers the chance to win one of five third generation Vado HD pocket camcorders worth £129.99 each.

The new 3rd generation Vado HD is designed to offer one-touch HD video recording for people who don't want to mess around with fiddly full-size camcorders. You simply turn it on and press the red record button to start and stop recording.

The wide angle lens helps you get as much into shot as possible, and you can record up to two hours of high definition footage (1280 x 720) on the 4GB internal storage drive.

Once you've shot your footage, you have the option of selecting the 'one-click uploading' option. It helps you upload your videos to a number of popular social media sites, including Facebook and YouTube, and your videos will be ready to view or share in a matter of minutes.

The Vado HD's other features include stills capturing, two hours of battery life per charge, HDMI-out port to plug into your high def tv as well as ports for external microphones, headphones and an AV output.

The camcorder also has a flexible, pull-out USB cable which allows you to recharge the battery and offload your videos onto your PC or Mac. It's all about making HD video recording easy and convenient.

