When innocent tech goes bad: 9 gadgets that went to the dark side

You only have to look at Darth Vader's mechanised limbs to see how tech and evil are intertwined. Episodes I to III may have given us some arbitrary reasons for Vader's fall from grace, but like everyone else we're going to pretend those films don't exist, and blame it solely on his robotic components.

"He's more machine now than man," Obi-Wan Kenobi observes in The Return of the Jedi. "Twisted and Evil."

Star Wars doesn't exist in a vacuum, and real-world tech teeters between right and wrong. You couldn't melt butter in most new gadgets' mouths (unless they're a mouth-shaped butter melter), but there comes a stage where they're used by someone, somewhere, for a nefarious purpose.

Disposable cameras can be repurposed as stun guns. Walkie-talkies are used to orchestrate terrorist attacks. And for every scientist at a human genome-mapping supercomputer, there's a hacker syphoning funds from someone's bank account.

From nuclear bombs to IEDs, and 3D-printed guns to BBM-orchestrated riots, one thing's for certain: researching this piece has put us on a lot of lists.

Explore all of our Star Wars Week content. Come over to the Dark Side...