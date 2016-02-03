Trending

These hack-proof chips might actually keep your credit card information safe

Though every hacker will try their hand at it now

MIT researchers and semiconductor company Texas Instruments say their new radio-frequency (RFID) chips are hack-proof and could keep your credit cards safer.

RFID chips, which can be found in credit cards and security badges, can become vulnerable through what MIT calls "side-channel attacks," which use fluctuations in a power source to attack the chip.

This could potentially, though with some difficulty, occur when you use a contactless payment option when paying with your credit card.

MIT's researchers have come up with two solutions to this power-based side-channel attack, including an on-board power supply that has a connection with the chip circuitry that's "virtually impossible to cut" and by using a set of "'non-volatile memory cells that can store whatever data the chip is working on when it begins to lose power."

This, MIT says, will ensure that those power-glitch attacks won't happen, making the new chips hack-proof.

Of course, now that MIT has called its RFID chip technology hack-proof, there are likely to be those who try and hack the new tech.

The chips are still in development, but with the growing prevalence of chip readers, a safety measure like this could better protect customer data. Let's hope MIT's chips - or something similar - are put into circulation soon.

