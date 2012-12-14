Over 25,000 people want the White House to build an actual Death Star

A White House petition calling for the construction of a Death Star space station has received more than 25,000 signatures, reaching the threshold where the government has to respond.

The petition, submitted last month on the White House's We the People website by user "John D," passed the signature quota earlier today and continued to grow to more than 27,000 as of this writing.

Dec. 14 was the last day for the petition to reach its goal before being delisted, so it made the cut just in time.

Space work

John D makes a surprisingly compelling case for building the moon-sized super weapon, which according to the petition should begin construction by 2016.

"By focusing our defense resources into a space-superiority platform and weapon system such as a Death Star, the government can spur job creation in the fields of construction, engineering, space exploration, and more, and strengthen our national defense."

Hey, it mentions jobs. Politicians love jobs.

It's a trap

Of course, the petition is utterly ridiculous and probably only created as a bit of fun in the first place (curious whether John D's last name is Doe).

Regardless, it has now reached the level of citizen support where the White House must issue an official stance on Death Star construction.

Or the White House could always opt to disregard the petition claiming that it violates We the People's terms of participation. Sadly, this is the most likely scenario.

The petition was submitted as part of the We the People initiative, which allows U.S. citizens to voice their policy suggestions on how the government should act on a range of issues.

The most popular petitions are currently those asking for various states to secede from the country.

Via We the People