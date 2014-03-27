Spherix sues Cisco for alleged patent infringement

Research and intellectual property firm Spherix has filed a lawsuit against Cisco for allegedly infringing its patents relating to data centre switches and routers.

Spherix claims that Cisco has infringed 11 of its patents, according to PC World. The ones in the dispute relate to a portfolio Spherix acquired from Nortel for $4.5 billion (£2.7 billion, AU$4.9 billion) in 2009.

The lawsuit was filed by law firm Cozen O'Connor on behalf of Spherix in the Delaware federal court.

Switches and routers

Cisco allegedly uses Spherix's intellectual property in its GSR1200 Series routers, ONS 15454 optical multiservice provisioning system, and Nexus data centre switches, gear that brought in a whopping $43 billion to the network giant.

Spherix even goes so far as to claim that the majority of Cisco's switching and routing revenue from March 2008 until the present day has been generated by products that infringe its patents.

The company wants damages and interest, including additional money for willful and deliberate infringement. It did not specify exactly how much it is looking for.

Spherix owns a vast collection of patents, some of which it acquired from Rockstar Consortium, Harris Corporation, and CompuFill. It has secured settlements and licensing agreements relating to these patents in the past.