Jetpack commercialisation attempt #214

If only. If only we had a pound for every time some new company arrived on the scene and promised to finally commercialise the personal jetpack.

We would then, ironically, have enough money to be able to afford the planned £50,000 asking price that's attached to Martin Aircraft Company's Martin Jetpack - the latest believe-it-or-not promise to commercialise the personal jetpack.

Claiming an operating distance of 30 miles on one tank of fuel, the Martin Jetpack genuinely does have a chance at cracking the rich businessman personal escape unit market, thanks to being small and light enough to come in below the requirement level for a pilot's licence. All you need to operate one is $50k and a very, very strong crash helmet just in case.

JET-SET: Looks like it comes with blue or red straps to help it suit your unique style

Martin Aircraft says it has enough money in the bank to actually start production, and is planning to knock out 500 of the things each year. There's a superb demo video over on Martin's site, if you're keen on tangling yourself in the local power lines.

In the nood?

If you're a self-consciously fashionable consumer of costly gourmet noodles, there is an app to assist you with your habit. High street noodle-based restaurant chain Wagamama has this week launched an iPhone app compatible with its mobile ordering system, designed to help you bagsie your choice of soba and udon via iPhone without the awkwardness of a face-to-face scenario with one of its incredibly stylish European waiting staff.

CURRY SOURCE: "And a portion of chips, please. Chips. You know, chips. Chips? You what? No chips? Seriously, no chips?"

Once you've decided if you want to have that thing you always have or risk disappointment by trying something new, you're then able to pay for your order via the app, leaving you to only put on something clean and head off to your local branch to pick it all up.

Metal Mickey-take

There's a man called Tim Shaw. He's currently in a sealed metal box. He's alive, it's nothing too sick or weird and he hasn't locked himself in there for any odd sexual reasons - it's all part of a competition called, for SEO purposes, Man in Box. There's a streaming video of Tim up on the site, with viewers tasked with finding Tim's box.

The problem is, Tim doesn't know where he is. All he knows is that the box is in a place he already knows, that's meaningful to him, and if you manage to correctly guess where it is he'll be released - and you win £30,000.

BOX FRESH: We have no details regarding the toilet arrangements

However, at the time of writing, Tim's currently lying in his tiny bed, behind a scrawled sign that says he's not talking to anyone until he's given food. This could get on the news for some spectacularly wrong reasons.

Le movie posteurs tres ironique

These images purport to be foreign-language sci-fi film posters, only they're not - they're fakes. Illustrator Travis Pitts had the amazing idea of knocking up some pretend overseas promotional posters for hit Hollywood blockbusters, giving them a retro style and enough foreign-sounding words to convince film amateurs they're authentic posters from strange lands.

JE VOUDRAIS VOTRE PANTALON ET MOTOCYCLETTE: Definitely on the Christmas 2010 present shortlist

And if you're wondering, the reason this is in Weird Tech is because Travis made a particularly brilliant fake poster for "Terminateur" and The Terminator is a robot and the film's sci-fi. It's not been a very good week for tech news, basically.