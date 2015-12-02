There's now a dating site just for Disney fans

Your knowledge of Disney might help you find the love of your life on a new dating site called Mouse Mingle.

The creator of the site, Dave Tavres, says he built the site because even though as he tried other dating sites, he found it hard to meet women as interested in Disney as much as he is, according to Mashable.

"As usual with my friends, they asked about my dating status and why I wasn't trying the online dating sites," he told the publication.

"I told them I had tried them, but there was no way to narrow down the searches to find women in the right distance and age range who loved Disney. That was the inception moment."

Only serious fans apply

Tavres says he began working on the site in 2011 after a trip to Disneyland. His work culminates today with the launch of Mouse Mingle.

Mouse Mingle, which costs $12.55 to join, works like most other dating site, letting you fill in your profile, add photos, and includes online chats and private messaging.

But it also asks you to share your favorite Disney things, like which theme parks are closest to you, your favorite character or songs, and even your favorite Disney-related memories, even as the website disclaims (often) that it is not affiliated with Disney in any way.

The site also adds that, while MouseMingle.com is a dating site for Disney fans, "this site is for adults, but this is not adult-themed," and a basic code of conduct needs to be adhered to.

And if you think this whole thing is a little weird and niche, Mouse Mingle joins an ever-growing list of niche dating sites.

"Niche dating sites are more common these days," Tavres told the Los Angeles Magazine.

"The first time I saw Farmers Only, I thought it was a Saturday Night Live sketch."