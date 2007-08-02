Trending

Nissan car technology innovates to save lives

By Future tech  

Driver monitors and a cushioning bonnet make roads safer

Nissan's new bonnet raises itself slightly to cushion a falling pedestrian in an accident

As we've seen before , Nissan Japan is actively developing and employing technologies to increase the safety of its vehicles. It has a particular emphasis on combating drink driving and minimising the impact of accidents.

With those goals in mind, the company yesterday unveiled a raft of new methods aimed at making life safer for both drivers and pedestrians.

The first to see service is a modified car bonnet that will be fitted to certain new cars from the autumn. The Pop-up Engine Hood uses a sensor in the front bumper to detect when the car has hit a pedestrian.

Air cushion

If it judges the impact severe enough, the system instantly opens the bonnet by a few centimetres. This creates a cushioning space between any pedestrian hitting the bonnet and the much harder engine below.

The other systems are still some way off a real-world debut. They were showcased in a concept car as part of Nissan's Vision 2015 plan to cut accidents in half by that year.

Booze watch

An alcohol-detection system uses sensors in the seats and gear stick, combined with a transmission lock. When sufficient booze is registered in sweat from the driver's palm by the gear stick, the car simply can't be started until another driver tries his hand.

Should a drunk driver somehow get things moving, there's also a driving behaviour monitor that issues an audio alert when the car moves erratically, tightening the seatbelt to gain the driver's attention.

Lastly, a facial-recognition system uses a dashboard camera to keep tabs on the driver's alertness. When it judges that the driver's eyes have been closed too long, it sounds an alarm and again tightens the seatbelt.

See more Future tech news