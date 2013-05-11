7 Google Glass apps we can't wait to use

Google Glass may well only just arriving for developers, but that hasn't stopped a slew of apps making an appearance, some functional and some tapping into the brave new world of wearable tech.

As well as some cool concepts and the obvious defaults from Google we've taken a look through the apps that you may well be downloading to your Glass when you snap one up in 2014.

1. Point of view video and pictures

Yes it's obvious and yes it's going to be on the device by default but if anything has stirred the interest in Glass since Google announced its specs it's the video recording and picture taking functionality.

Okay, so this is inevitably going to bring a rise in POV pornography, in mortifying 'selfies' in the mirror and bans from everything from strip clubs to common-or-garden bars.

But it will also bring more thrilling sky-dive videos, some amazing experiences from people that have access to events you can't make it to, and some startling changes to the way in which we think about every factor of our lives being recorded.

2. Twitter

Twitter app - coming to Glass soon

Alsread spotted out and about in the wild - although not officially official yet - is the Twitter app for Glass. This will could take short videos, quick snaps and terse real-time observations to whole new level as people use their Glass in everyday life.

The downside is, of course, that tweets about what you are about to eat with a picture are already far too common and are only likely to proliferate. POV plate shots from a Google Glass are no cooler than getting your phone out to show off your Lobster Bisque people!

3. InSight

InSight uses an algorithm that matches people against a pre-taken photo, taking into account the distribution of colours and patterns in their clothing and accessories. A bit like facial-recognition, but on a more complex level.

Don't freak out about privacy just yet, though - InSight can only identify someone if they're wearing the same clothes they were when the reference photo was taken, so there won't be any Minority Report-style human databases getting made.

However, it could be extremely useful in crowded places like airports and festivals. No more "Meet me back by the weird guy in the overalls in ten minutes" when splitting from fellow festival goers.

4. New York Times

One of the cool things displayed by Google is an early example of a news reader which will allow you to scan through headlines and pictures and even have the article read to you through the bone-induction speaker.

The first incarnation of this, already available, is the New York Times app and we've mocked up a screen shot of approximately what it will look like. Of course we'd advise against crossing the road whilst checking out the latest sports headlines. It might prove a little distracting.

5. Evernote

Evernote - productivity and note-taking makes sense with POV hardware

We're already fans of this app but when you have a camera attached to your head to aid your note taking it makes massive amounts of sense and we're hoping that the Evernote app will prove to be hugely useful when combined with the features of Glass.

Being able to take photos of a business card and have the text logged to your contacts, of making sure you don't forget where you put your car or what that nice bottle of red wine was called, or even just being able to get to that transcript of the interview you did last month - it all sounds potentially very exciting.

6. Real-time translation

Another one mooted by Google itself is a tie up between its translation services and Glass which will allow you to see live subtitles of the French waiter both telling you the specials whilst also calling into question you parentage. Adieu!

It should also be able to tell you how to respond - although we'd expect a swear filter may well prevent a few international incidents.

7. Battlefield Live

So this is a bit more at the conceptual stage, but how does augmenting your reality in a gaming way appeal? A couple of Israeli filmmakers have shown off their vision for how the Battlefield series would look if you were playing them on Google Glass.

Although we're all for a HUD that we can take into our reality, we'd caution against throwing any live grenades - it's augmented reality not augmented fantasy.