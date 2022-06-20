WhatsApp will soon allow reacting to messages with any emoji

Audio player loading…

WhatsApp is upgrading its recently launched message reaction feature allowing users to use any of the emojis available. According to a recent post by WABetaInfo (opens in new tab), the new feature is currently being tested in the app's beta version for iOS . The Meta Platforms app recently submitted its new build to Apple’s TestFlight beta testing platform. The beta version will also soon arrive for Android users as well.

As seen in the screenshot, the UI for the emoji reactions have been tweaked a bit to include a plus icon at the end of the row. The actual functionality of the feature is unclear at this time. However, once you select the plus icon, users can browse through all the system emojis to send appropriate message reactions. At the top of the list is a section to view the most recent emoji that was used.

(Image credit: WABetaInfo)

Whether or not the standard emojis that are visible in the quick action will be replaced by the most used ones are unclear as of now. The feature is in its early development stage and may take a month or so until it’s available to the general public. We can also expect more updates on the progress in the next few weeks as well. Before releasing the feature officially, WhatsApp may bring the feature to more beta testers.

What we expect to see

(Image credit: WhatsApp)

The message reaction feature has made the experience of using WhatsApp better. No longer do we have to swipe on the message to reply with an emoji. The emoji reaction was not an unfamiliar feature. It's been on Instagram and Facebook Messenger for some time now. But now that it’s integrated into the instant messaging app as well, we do feel that there are a few changes the developers could work on. And it will definitely be loved by many users.

As we’re all aware, the message reactions come with the standard laughing, thumbs up, heart, wow, sad and folded-hands emojis. The newest feature being tested could be developed in a way that the standard list can be customised. Users could be allowed to choose their favourite emojis to be set as default. Or the standard list could be replaced with the most recent or most used emojis. This will reduce the interaction required to head to the main list to choose new ones.

Using the power of AI and ML, the app could also suggest reactions based on the message sent. The messages can be read using the on-device AI capabilities without the need to share the message directly to company servers. This would especially be useful on Google’s Pixel smartphone.