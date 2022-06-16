WhatsApp for Windows finally gets automatic albums feature

Audio player loading…

WhatsApp is continuously working on making the user experience better day by day. A couple of days ago, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform rolled out the Android to iOS data shift functionality. In a recent development, it has been revealed that WhatsApp is already testing the automatic albums feature for the web version.

A report published by WABetaInfo (opens in new tab)says that the feature will allow the user to group photos and videos together that have been shared consecutively with other users. Though the feature isn't unique as we have already seen that in the Android smartphones and Apple iPhones, however, it will be available on the Windows app for the first time. Though there is no clarity on its availability on the web version.

We can say that the feature works as an important one when it comes to organizing all the media on your account with a particular chat, especially if you share media on a regular basis. The feature landed just before the rolling out of the reactions feature for messages on the WhatsApp Windows application.

As of now, the message reaction feature is available for smartphones only, and it is not as uber-cool as what we get to see on Instagram. For example, you can only react with six emojis on WhatsApp, but in Instagram's case, you can use any and every emoji available for reacting to the messages.

(Image credit: WhatsApp)

What else is on the cards?

Apart from what we are getting right now in terms of features, the WhatsApp windows application got the view-once feature for photographs. We can say that Meta is working hard to keep the Windows application in alignment with the Android and iOS apps of the platform.

In the future, we can see the WhatsApp Windows application picking up more features from the Android and iOS applications to boost the user experience.

