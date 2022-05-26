Instagram launches One Minute Music for Reels and Stories in India

Audio player loading…

Instagram has launched a new platform for music artists to create and distribute original music. The One Minute Music is a collection of songs created by artists from the country which can be used by anyone on their Reels or Stories. Additionally, artists can also create their music videos too for the same short-duration tracks. Instagram has showcased some of the music videos and tracks that will be available in their post (opens in new tab).

More music from almost 200 music artists like Dhvani Bhanushali, Neeti Mohan, Shaan, Jassie Gill, Himashi Khurana, Gurnaam Bhullar, Aniruth, Sivaangi, and GV Prakaash Kumar. The tracks are available for use in the Reels audio gallery section of the app.

The One Minute Music platform launched is also an Instagram exclusive. So, the music and the complementary music video can be published and used only through Reels. These tracks won’t be available to use on other platforms like YouTube.

A platform for other creators?

(Image credit: Instagram)

Instagram is working closely with music distribution and talent management company, Believe, to bring content for One Minute Music. It is unclear at this time how smaller creators and musicians can jump on board the platform to share their content and be used by others.

Musicians would be interested in earning money on the rights to their music. The Meta owned company could decide to payout creators based on the number of times the track has been used on reels or stories.

This would work similarly to copyright free music that many musicians have made available on major audio streaming platforms. A few of these like Lo-Fi tracks have been used as background music during their live streams on YouTube or Twitch. Content creators use them for their videos, Shorts or podcasts too.

YouTube won’t be far behind

YouTube will work with other artists as well to bring a similar service for its YouTube Shorts users as well, no doubt. Like Reels, the YouTube Shorts is picking up viewership too with many creators making a summarized version of their videos for subscribers to watch. YouTube Shorts allows users to discover new content creators as well as to follow regular updates from whoever they subscribed to.

The company has been catching up well with Instagram’s Reels as well as Twitch when it comes to live streaming. Recently, it announced gifted memberships would begin rolling out to creators allowing users to gift memberships to viewers.