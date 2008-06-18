MediaZone streams Wimbledon for third year

Tennis fans outside the UK can rejoice as online sports provider MediaZone streams Wimbledon for the third year running.

The service will carry live and on-demand coverage, as well as archive and interview footage.

For the equivalent of a $25 subscription, viewers all over the world can access 300 matches, spread across eight courts in a two-week span.

Chris Ott, director of MediaZone's sports division said: "While working with Wimbledon, NBC Sports and ESPN last year, we strived to produce the best possible interactive video experience for tennis fans, and according to the customer feedback that we received, we have succeeded."

"This year we are looking to take it up a notch and create an even more immersive experience for those who can't be at this Grand Slam event."

However, UK residents won't need to decide whether to take out the subscription as the BBC is showing the whole event on its website. However, users won't be able to access an on-demand version of Andy Murray crashing out in the second round via the site.

MediaZone, who stream a variety of sports including rugby, basketball and motocross, are reporting a 129% growth in revenue on a yearly basis as online viewing continues to grow in popularity.

Earlier in the week, IBM ran a stream for the US Open which was streamed 2.5 million times – making it one of the biggest ever online sporting events.