New Moto 360 revealed in stylish gold, preorders begin today

Motorola has finally unveiled the new Moto 360, and it'll be up for pre-order by the end of the day.

While some will be saddened to see the flat-tire bar of the older model, the 2015 Moto 360 will be available in three different sizes, with a 46mm and 42mm case designed for men, with another women's 42mm watch face designed for smaller wrists.

Powered by Android Wear, it'll also come with an modern 1.2GHz, quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 CPU, wireless charging, 4GB of internal storage, 512MB of RAM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth. Motorola has bumped up the resolution on the Moto 360's 1.56-inch display to 360 x 330, while the 42mm watch has a 360 x 325 resolution 1.37-inch round display.

Pre-orders for the 2015 Moto 360 start today from Motorola's site, Google Play and Best Buy. In-store availability is set for late September when you'll be able to pick one up from Verizon and Nordstrom as well.

With prices set to start at US$299 (about £195.35/AU$425.12) and top off at US$429 (about £280.29/AU$609.95), you'll be able to choose between silver, gold or rose gold for the watch face, with up to six different choices of bands, including silver, gold, rose gold, and leather colors.

Sport mode

Motorola has also announced a new Moto 360 Sport model, which comes with a unique AnyLight Hybrid display. The technology allows the screen to indoor or outdoor lighting, as it combines a backlit transmissive LCD screen with "front lit reflective technology".

The sporty model also comes equipped with its own built-in GPS and though it isn't fully waterproof, it is dust and water resistant up to the IP67 standard.

Motorola has yet to announce pricing yet and availability, but the company has promised to release more details in the coming months.