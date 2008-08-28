Toshiba unveils world's first upscaling TV

After Toshiba spoke quite cryptically to TechRadar back in June suggesting that its new upscaling technology 'could' be used in televisions, it was clear that an announcement of the launch an upscaling TV was imminent – and the company has chosen this year's IFA to unveil it.

Part of the Regza range of televisions, the Regza ZF boasts that it is the world's first TV to sport integrated image upscaling technology. This means that even the footage from, say, your Freeview set can now sparkle at near HD standard.

It also means that you can use your standard DVD player and watch plain-old standard def discs in (almost) HD.

Toshiba's most advanced LCD TV

Toshiba is using something call Resolution+ which increases image definition and improves picture edges. This is done by a form of interpolation, which determines image waveforms combining pixel information. This is said to create a sharper and altogether more defined image.

Not only is the Regza ZF series the world's first upscaling TV but it is also Toshiba's most advanced Full HD (1920 x 1080p 24fps) LCD screen. Other features of the telly include Active Vision M100 HD 100Hz picture processing, which doubles the overall refresh rate of images, according to its makers.

Audio-wise the TVs come with Dolby Digital Plus, Nicam Stereo and SRS WOW, while the models come equipped with 4 HDMI slots, component video, Scart and a PC input.

The ZF series come in two sizes: 40-inch and 46-inch, and known as the 40ZF575D and 46ZF575D respectively. Pricing and availability is still to be confirmed.