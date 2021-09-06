Tovino Thomas-starrer Malayalam movie Minnal Murali to stream on Netflix

Malayalam star Tovino Thomas's previous movie, Kala, received plenty of acclaim when it released directly on an OTT platform. His next movie, Minnal Murali, a super-hero flick, will also premiere directly on streaming platform.

Netflix today announced that it will stream it worldwide. The Malayalam film will premiere with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English. Produced by Weekend Blockbusters (Sophia Paul), the action flick Minnal Murali is directed by Basil Joseph.

Pratiksha Rao, Director, Films and Licensing, Netflix India said, “Malayalam cinema has gripped the audiences with innovative storytelling and incredible filmmaking craft. As we expand our film slate to include more diverse Malayalam stories, we are excited to bring the widely anticipated, Minnal Murali as a Netflix Film."

Lightning strike makes him a superhero

Minnal Murali is a story of an ordinary man-turned-superhero, thanks to bolt of lightning that bestows him with special powers. As a genre it is not all that popular among Malayalam filmmakers. But Tovino Thomas's comedic acting and yen for action sequences would make him tailor-made for such a movie.

Tovino Thomas said “I’ve been attached and committed to the character of Minnal Murali from the very beginning. I spent all my time communicating with my director to ensure the best possible outcome and immense amounts of work went into creating Minnal Murali."

The film also stars Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan and Aju Varghese in pivotal roles.

Director Basil Joseph said: “We wanted to create a superhero that people could relate to and connect with on an emotional level. Though the essence of a superhero movie is the action, our genuine efforts were focused on having a strong narrative that could stand on its own while backing the action."

Sophia Paul from Weekend Blockbusters said, “We brought together the best team of actors, technicians and platforms for the rise of this 'local' superhero - Minnal Murali. This superhero movie transcends languages, as at the core, it's a human story of emotions and circumstances."