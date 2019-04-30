The Moto E6 could be a downgrade from the Moto E5

The Moto E5 was a budget smartphone with some pretty impressive features for its price point – but its inevitable predecessor could be a little less impressive.

According to leaked specs from Mishaal Rahman, who has a respectable track record of hardware information leaks, the Moto E6, which we haven't heard of so far, could be similar to the Moto E5 in many ways, but perhaps a downgrade in others.

Is the iPhone 8 Plus now an affordable iPhone?

Check out all we know about the OnePlus 7

These are the best camera phones

Motorola Moto E6 ("surfna")* Launching in U.S. on carriers (not sure which ones)* 32-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 430* 2GB RAM * 16/32GB storage* 13MP f/2.0 S5K3L6 rear camera* 5MP f/2.0 S5K5E9 front camera* Android 9 Pie* 5.45" 720x1440 display (not 100% sure on this one)April 29, 2019

What's up with the Moto E6

Some of the Moto E6 specs look to be the same as in the Moto E5 – the 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage are all common between the two phones.

While the Moto E5 ran on a Snapdragon 425 chipset, the Moto E6 apparently runs on a Snapdragon 430, so it has a modest step up in terms of processor, and the 32GB memory option may appeal to some.

But in other ways, the Moto E6 is a downgrade, specifically in terms of screen specs. While we praised the Moto E5's 5.7-inch screen size, at 5.45 inches the Moto E6 would actually be a smaller phone, although Rahman does admit he's not totally sure of these dimensions.

While we typically expect new phones to be improvements on their predecessors, if this leak is accurate, it suggests the Moto E6 could be mostly the same, and with one important downgrade.

The Moto E series phones have a roughly yearly release schedule – if the Moto E6 is released a year on from the Moto E5, we'd expect to see it in the next few months, so stay tuned to TechRadar to find out the final Moto E6 specs.