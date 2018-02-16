The HTC Desire 12 is meant for the budget consumer

New phones, possible features, varying specifications… The Mobile World Congress 2018 has brought about a storm of rumours about what may be coming into the smartphone universe.

One of the more reliable sources is Evan Blass with an accurate track record in terms of speculation. He most recently divulged that HTC maybe launching a new device for the HTC Desire series.

HTC's got an upcoming 5.5" phone, Breeze (second time as HTC codename), that's mostly notable for pushing full screen, 18:9 aspect ratio down to entry level. Therefore specs are nothing special (Mediatek SoC, 2/16GB, 13/5MP, 2730mAh, etc), and it should be priced to reflect that.February 4, 2018

*This will come to market as the HTC Desire 12.February 14, 2018

As per his tweet, the ‘Breeze’, being an entry-level phone won’t be paired with significant specifications. Running on a Mediatek chipset and 2GB RAM with 16GB, that seems to hold true. Even the 2730mAh battery is nothing to write home about. A 13MP camera in the rear and 5MP camera in the front is pretty standard.

The unique selling point of the Desire 12 is its full screen. HTC will bring the 18:9 aspect ratio into the entry level market.

What’s truly perplexing is why the phone is going to be called HTC Desire 12. The last HTC Desire was the Desire 10 Pro… Where did the 11th in the series go?

Is it just an attempt to avoid confusion with the HTC U11 that was launched last year?