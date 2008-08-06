Sony's new invisi-speaker TV stand

Sony's new model RHT-G500 hidden speaker TV stand for 32- to 40-inch TVs is perfect for those that hate either wires or external speakers.

The stand is part of Sony's Bravia theatre "invisible home cinema" line that offer surround sound hidden in a TV stand, complementing the RHT-G900 and G1500 stands already available.

Minimalist TV dream

The RHT-G500 features a 3.1-channel sound system, with speakers for the centre, left and right speakers, as well as a subwoofer, all packed into the minimalist-looking stand.

The stand has three HDMI ports for hooking up a Blu-ray player and two PlayStation 3s into your Bravia, should you really need all that kit!

Breathtaking effects

Sony's S-Force PRO Front Surround tech "creates a soundfield that not only fills the room, but also envelops listeners in breathtaking surround sound effects."

It also packs in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and comes with a remote control. Pricing and release date is still to be confirmed by Sony. As ever, we'll update you as soon as we get that info.