Win UKP2,700 of Sony kit with Windows Vista

Fancy getting your hands on over £2,700-worth of Sony kit for free? Windows Live and our colleagues over at Windows Vista Magazine are running a competition that could let you do just that.

Win a Sony living room PC

To enter, just take a photo that you think captures the spirit of winter and upload it to the Winter Snaps competition website. Anyone can enter, apparently, and the team say they don't mind whether your picture is taken on a mobile phone, compact camera or high-end DSLR.

The photo with the most votes, wins. Up for grabs is a Sony VGX-TP1E wireless living room PC and a 40-inch Sony Bravia HD TV. Ten runners-up will pocket a copy of Windows Vista Home Premium (worth £220).

The competition runs until 6pm on Friday 16 February 2008.