Five HD channel announced for Sky

Just days after losing its slot on Freeview HD, Five has announced that its HD channel will launch on Sky this summer.

Ofcom decided that Five's plans for HD were not solid enough, withdrawing a slot on the Freeview multiplex, but the broadcaster has not given up on high definition, with the channel to launch on the Sky satellite platform.

Five offering will include its wealth of US offerings, such as the various flavours of CSI and FlashForward, and also sport and movies in HD.

Five becomes the 42nd channel announced by Sky, and the latest in a wealth of recent announcements from both the satellite giant and cable rival Virgin Media.

Opportunity mux

"This is an exciting opportunity for Five," said Charles Constable, Five's Director of Strategy.

Our programme schedule is more suited to HD than that any other major free-to-air commercial broadcaster given the wide range of high quality series we broadcast, such as our top-rated line-up of US dramas.

"We're delighted to begin our HD journey with Sky."

UK leader

Hilary Perchard, Sky's Director of Product Management, added: "We're delighted to announce the addition of Five HD to Sky+HD, the UK's leading high-definition service.

"Sky remains committed to delivering customers the best HD service available, and this means continuing to launch high-quality channels right across the schedule.

"With the best of free and pay TV now in HD, there's never been a better time to embrace HD."

Five HD will be available without additional subscription to viewers with Sky+HD boxes, a Sky viewing card and an HD-ready television set.