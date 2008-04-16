Hauppauge launches satellite USB tuner

Got an old, unused satellite dish on your wall? Got a PC? Then you could take advantage of Hauppauge’s latest offering – a USB satellite tuner that will let you watch the free-to-air satellite.

With a wealth of free-to-air channels available over satellite – something that major companies are a little reticent to shout about – anyone with a (formerly) redundant dish but no decoder box can now utilise their connection.

Indeed, with the BBC and ITV ‘Freesat’ venture launching soon, the amount of content available will grow asunder in the coming months.

The Hauppauge Nova-S USB also allows live pause and recording of television. It comes with a remote control, WinTV viewing and EPG software, as well as the capacity to watch subscription TV with the optional Hauppauge WinTV-CI module.