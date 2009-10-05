9 ways the Toshiba Regza Cell will change TV

Toshiba's Regza Cell TV has been a long time coming. Rumours of the television stretch as far back as CES 2008, with a prototype of the system shown off at the event.

Since then there has been another CES showing, and countless stories of what the Cell TV might bring to the audiovisual table.

Finally, an official announcement for the Cell TV has come, with this year's CEATEC in Japan playing host to the information.

Now called the Regza Cell 55X1, the TV is bursting with so many innovations it's destined to set the bar for televisions for years to come when released in Japan this December.

So, what's the big deal? Why has the telly got so many people talking? Let TechRadar be your guide:

It unleashes the power of the PS3 Cell processor

The PS3 is well known for being a console ahead of its time. This is all because of the 64-bit processor at the heart of the thing.

Toshiba Cell TV uses the same chip to process myriad video streams, thumbnail video clips and all the other AV niceties that the Cell TV will be able to do.

The chip isn't actually inside the TV, though; but in an accompanying set-top box.

Can record eight channels at once

Your Sky HD box is impressive in that it can record two HD streams at once. But the Cell TV towers over this achievement, with the revelation that it can record up to eight video channels at once.

Eight is the magic number for the Japanese market as it is the number of terrestrial channels available in the country. As the Cell TV has the ability to 'time-shift' all eight of these channels, it also means that Japan now can have its whole terrestrial line-up on-demand. This equates to 26 hours of programs.

Shows eight channels on the same screen

Not only can you record eight channels but you can view them too – on the same screen at the same time.

Why would you want to do this? Well, this means you can have the ultimate visual EPG, where you can view what's on eight channels and then probably decide there is nothing on, so you stick a Blu-ray on instead.