Swatch is making a smartwatch OS and a new device will have it in 2019

Swatch hasn't unveiled a smartwatch since the Touch Zero One that was made for beach volleyball players and unveiled in 2015, but we now know next year is when we'll see the company re-enter the smart wristwear space.

In March 2017, the CEO of Swatch, Nick Hayek, said the company is working on its own operating system for smartwatches that was set to launch in late 2018. That has since been delayed, but it won't be long until it's official.

A spokesperson for Swatch confirmed to Wareable the company does still plan to release its own smartwatch operating system called Swiss OS. It won't be unveiled until later this year or early 2019.

Just around the corner

Considering it's nearly the end of October and we've yet to hear much from Swatch, we'd expect this to more likely launch in early 2019.

When it debuts, the company plans to first include the software on at least a new Tissot smartwatch and it may run on other products too.

We don't currently know anything about any of those devices, and it's unclear whether they'll sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 or Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset. They may even sport entirely different chipsets.

It's an interesting move considering a lot of Swatch's competition has moved into smartwatches running Google's Wear OS. Swatch has a lot of work to do to create a worthy OS to compete with the Apple Watch, Wear OS, Tizen and the plethora of other smart products you can already buy for your wrist.