Soundcore Life Note 3 rolls out in India - price, specs, and availability

Anker sub-brand Soundcore has been continuously launching audio products in the Indian market for the last couple of months. The company launched the Infinibar in India In December 2021. The soundbar is available at Rs 9,999 and offers 2.1 stereo speakers and two additional 3-inch subwoofers.

Now, the company has launched the Soundcore Life Note 3 TWS Earbuds in India. These buds come with an 18-month warranty and offer high-quality bass along with noise cancellation capabilities. The company claims that these earbuds can go on for around 35 hours once charged completely.

Soundcore Life Note 3 pricing and availability

Soundcore Life Note 3 earbuds are available at a price of Rs 7,999. The device ships in a single three different color options - Black, White and Blue. It has a Carbon Fibre Pattern finish and is available for purchase at Flipkart, and the retail price of the device is mentioned Rs 10,999.

Soundcore Life Note 3 specifications

Soundcore Life Note 3 has an ergonomic design and packs 11mm audio drivers for high-quality audio output. The earbuds also include multi-mode noise cancellation along with the distraction-free listening experience that adjusts the noise-cancelling according to the outdoor environment. The earbuds offer three different modes including Indoor, Outdoor and Transport.

These modes can be switched via the companion application of Soundcore available for both Android and iOS. The device also has three different transparency modes - vocal, enhanced vocal, and full mode. Users can also create an EQ profile and allow the user to shortlist from 22 EQ settings.

The earbuds feature a gaming mode that delivers an immersive audio experience while running games like Asphalt, PUBG New State, etc. In addition, the companion app will also have a 'Find My Headset' feature that will make the lost bud create loud sounds so that the user can easily locate them.

