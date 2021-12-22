Soundcore rolls out the Infini soundbar in India - here's what you get

Audio player loading…

Barely a day after Anker launched a new webcam in India, it's sub-brand Soundcore has come up with a new product. The company launched the Inifini Soundbar in the affordable hearing devices category with both wired and wireless connectivity.

The Infini Soundbar also comes with a 2.1 stereo speaker and two additional 3-inch sub-woofers and two 2.5-inch tweeters. Soundcore claims that the soundbar delivers a 100W RMS output with an apt amount of bass.

Soundcore Infini soundbar pricing and availability

Soundcore Infini soundbar is available at a starting price of Rs 9,999 in the Indian market. The soundbar ships in a single black color option. You can purchase the soundbar via Flipkart and can even avail five percent cashback with a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

Price: Rs 9,999

Soundcore Infini soundbar specifications

Soundcore Infini soundbar packs three different modes, i.e., dialogue, music, and movie. The modes can be switched based on the content you are consuming and the requirement at that point in time. The bass up technology used in the soundbar lets it deliver a better bass response. For control, the device consists of a few buttons, and it also has a remote.

Considering the connectivity options, it can be connected to a device via Bluetooth. However, the device should be present in a range of 10 metres. Furthermore, the soundbar can also be connected via wired connectivity options like digital, optical coaxial, and a 3.5mm jack. The wired setup can be used to connect the soundbar to a TV. Talking about the compatibility, the device is compatible with smartphones, TVs, PCs, laptops, and tablets.