Samsung's new soundbars in India have 11.1.4 channel stereo and Dolby Atmos

As the market for household audio products sees an uptick thanks to people consuming a lot of entertainment and gaming from within the confines of their homes, Samsung has launched in India its 2021 Soundbar lineup, which includes the world’s first 11.1.4 channel soundbar.

The soundbars are slotted in three categories -- the new Q-series, A-series and S-series --- and are said to be tuned at the Samsung Audio Lab in Valencia, California.

The company said the soundbars have been made to enhance the in-home entertainment experience.

“Our 2021 Soundbar lineup has been designed to offer premium sound experience with stylishly elegant looks. In a time when consumers have access to an endless range of content, soundbars help elevate their audio-visual entertainment experience,” Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India was quoted as saying in the company's press statement.

Samsung Soundbars: Features

The new and premium Q-series soundbar is said to come with the world’s first 11.1.4 channel that allows for most realistic three-dimensional audio. Q-series soundbars come with Samsung’s signature Q-Symphony technology that plays surround sound from TV and soundbar simultaneously.

For a real cinematic experience, all models of Q-series support Dolby Atmos/DTS:X. Samsung’s SpaceFit Sound technology automatically analyses the surrounding environment and provides an optimized sound experience.

Further, when a game device is connected to the TV, the soundbar automatically switches to the Game Mode. The new lineup has Amazon Alexa built-in, making it easy to take full control of the listening experience.

For your ears only (Image credit: Samsung India)

The new A-series soundbars come with enhanced wattage. They are equipped with Dolby Audio/DTS Virtual:X, a 3D sound made with Samsung’s audio processing technology, providing an immersive surround sound simulation. Its new Bass Boost feature allows users to add ‘more boom’ with a simple click, while the Adaptive Sound Lite technology automatically enhances voice clarity and optimizes sound for TV series, sports, and news, depending on content.

The S-series soundbar includes a central speaker that replicates a room-filling cinema-style environment. For those who play music from their mobile devices, Tap Sound makes it as simple as tapping a device to the soundbar to play music.

Samsung Soundbars: Price and availability

As far as the pricing goes, Samsung said the Q series soundbar models – Q950A, Q900A, Q800A, and Q600A will be available for Rs 147,990, Rs 111,990, Rs 61,990 and Rs 43,990 respectively.

The A series soundbar models A670, A550 and A450 will be available for Rs 47,990, Rs 33,990 and Rs 27,990 respectively.

The S series soundbar model S61A will be available for Rs 47,990.

Consumers can avail up to 10% additional cashback of up to Rs 6,000 on all leading credit and debit cards of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Federal Bank and Bank of Baroda.

All Soundbars come with 12 months of warranty.

The new soundbar lineup is available at all leading consumer electronics stores, and across online platforms like Amazon, and at Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop from July 7, 2021.