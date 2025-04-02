Sony launches two new budget soundbars – one with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, and one with big surround-sound for cheap

Sony has announced its 2025 home audio lineup, and the new offerings include a 3.1.2-channel soundbar, a 5.1-channel soundbar system, and wireless surround speakers.

The new models join Sony’s existing home audio lineup, which is led by the Bravia Theater Quad wireless Dolby Atmos speaker system, and Sony Bravia Theater Bar 9 and Sony Bravia Theater Bar 8 soundbars.

Also continuing in 2025 are the A3000 Dolby Atmos soundbar and S-series HT-2000, S400, and S100F soundbars. The SW5 and SW3 and RS5 and RS35 wireless surround speakers will also carry over into 2025.

Pricing and availability for the new Sony soundbars and speakers have not yet been announced.

Bravia Theater Bar 6

(Image credit: sony)

The Sony Bravia Theater Bar 6 is a 3.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar with a dedicated center speaker plus upfiring speakers to convey height effects in Atmos soundtracks. It comes with a wireless subwoofer and supports DTS:X.

Proprietary sound-enhancing features in the Theater Bar 6 include S-Force Pro Front Surround and Vertical Surround Engine. It also supports Sony’s Voice Zoom 3 feature when used with a compatible Sony Bravia TV, along with Bluetooth streaming for music.

Bravia Theater System 6

(Image credit: sony)

The Sony Bravia Theater System 6 is a 5.1-channel system powered by 1,000 watts. It’s comprised of a soundbar, wireless subwoofer, and two surround sound speakers that connect to a wireless amp.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

According to Sony, the Theater System 6 supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X and features Multi Stereo processing for an immersive music experience. Like the Theater Bar 6, it has S-Force Pro Front Surround and Vertical Surround Engine, along with Sony’s Voice Zoom 3 feature when paired with a compatible Sony Bravia TV. Bluetooth wireless support is also onboard.

Bravia Theater Rear 8

(Image credit: sony)

The Theater Rear 8 is an upgraded wireless surround sound speaker option for the company’s various soundbars. It has a rounded design that matches the form factor of the company’s Theater Bar 8 and 9 soundbars, along with a new fabric grille.

A four-channel amplifier in the Theater Rear 8 provides a power boost over the current RS3S wireless surround speaker. Like that model, it also supports Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound Mapping for a more immersive surround sound experience.

We look forward to getting our hands on the new Sony audio lineup soon, to see how it compares to our current list of the best soundbars.