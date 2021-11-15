Xiaomi Mi Soundbar with 430W output, wireless subwoofer announced

Xiaomi, as a brand, has created a diverse portfolio in recent years with a series of electronic products and devices like smartphones , wearables, and more. Now the Chinese brand is set to launch the Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1ch globally as a successor to the Mi Soundbar.

It may be recalled that the company had launched the Mi Soundbar in India during 2019 at a price band of Rs 5,950. The soundbar had eight drivers across a length of 83cm. It also has two 20mm dome speakers and two 2.5-inch woofers. The Mi Soundbar also has a remote, and the same can be expected in the Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1ch.

Check out the Mi Soundbar at Amazon Check out the Mi Soundbar at Amazon Price: Rs 5,950

Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1ch Specifications

Xiaomi has shared a tweet that includes some key specifications of the soundbar. The images show the design of the new soundbar. The product will be available in black color and packs a smart LED display at the front, along with volume and power buttons.

The connection toggles in the soundbar are visible at the top. It also features a one-tap NFC pairing support. Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1ch will have Dolby audio and DTS Virtual:X sound.

The soundbar will come with a wireless subwoofer in addition to the main unit. It will provide a 430W maximum output. There is some speculation that the soundbar will also have a wall mounting option like its predecessor, which we believe is a must-have, given the unique decor found in small living rooms and studies for which this device is ideal.

The official launch date, pricing, and availability of the Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1ch have not been confirmed yet. However, expectations are that Xiaomi will reveal these key details along with the remaining specifications soon.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram