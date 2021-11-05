Xiaomi MIUI 13 could arrive before the end of this year

MIUI, Xiaomi’s Android overlay, is reportedly all set to gain its next major upgrade after the massive MIUI 12. The details on the upcoming MIUI 13 are pretty scarce at the moment, but a couple of initial reports have managed to put forward a few tidbits, including information about possible changes and the features.

Also, a recent comment from Xiaomi’s founder Lei Jun on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo further says that the next upgrade will bring a lot of changes that will improve the user experience.

The executive hasn't directly addressed it as MIUI 13, but the upgrade is highly speculated to be a direct iteration over MIUI 12 and may reportedly arrive before the end of the year

For comparison, the MIUI 12 global ROM went official in May last year, so it was pretty logical to assume that its successor would launch during the same timeframe. But it didn’t happen, and the company rather took the opportunity to bring the performance-oriented MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition to its premium devices.

It is worth remembering that the Mi MIX 4 phone was believed to arrive with the MIUI 13 but it didn’t happen either.

Well, going by the reports MIUI 13 will take some more time to arrive before the year ends. The reason is unknown, but it appears that Xiaomi is planning a big upgrade filled with loads of features and optimizations.

MIUI 13 features: What to expect

A lot of information on the MIUI 13 is still well kept under the veil, so we can’t tell what exactly the upgrade will bring. But a couple of leaks have managed to offer some details, including Live Backgrounds and themes.

Another rumored feature that the MIUI 13 could bring is Memory Expansion that will help in boosting the RAM on the phone. The feature could prove to be helpful for low-RAM phones.

Furthermore, the MIUI 13 could include a way to let users play in a small window mode.

Apart from some functional changes, we expect the MIUI 13 to bring some aesthetic changes as well. As per a past leak, the MIUI 13 could feature new widgets inspired by iOS. We might also see new icons and new fonts.

Whatever the features Xiaomi is preparing to bring, we expect them to be better and improved. Of late, Xiaomi has sort of left its software segment unattended. One major reason is, the company started centralizing its focus on hardware, and eventually, its Android UI got sidelined.

This is why it has now set up a special team called the MIUI Pioneer Team, which it believes will work on the matters that require its utmost attention. The aim of this team that mainly comprises community and senior staff is to gather feedback from users and improve the issues.

So, we might see the MIUI 13 reflecting all those changes that the MIUI Pioneer team has acknowledged.

It is believed that the Xiaomi 12 flagship series will be the first to feature the MIUI 13.

