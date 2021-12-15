Portronics launches Sound Slick III soundbar in India with 80W audio output

Audio player loading…

Recently, Zebronics rolled out a new soundbar named the ZEB-Juke Bar 3820A in India. The device came with Alexa voice assistant support, 80W audio output, dual far-field microphones, etc. Now, another homegrown brand, Portronics, has refreshed the soundbar segment with the launch of Sound Slick III.

The Portronics Sound Slick III also offers an 80W audio output with 3D-like surround sound. The soundbar includes two driver units and has a USB port that can read both WMA and MP3 files. Furthermore, the device is portable as it weighs only 1.85kg.

Portronics Sound Slick III pricing, availability

Portronics Sound Slick III is available at a price of Rs 4,199. The latest soundbar by Portronics can be purchased from various channels like Flipkart, Amazon, and the official online store and the offline stores as well. As of now, the product has been listed on Flipkart at a price of Rs 4,499, and at Amazon for Rs 4,179. The product is shipping in a single Black color variant.

Portronics Sound Slick III specifications

Portronics Sound Slick III soundbar comes equipped with two drivers that produce 80W audio output. As the size and weight of the soundbar are considered, it has a dimension of 674x144x100mm and weighs 1.85kg. The soundbar is compatible with most devices and can be connected via Bluetooth v5.0 to tablets, laptops, smartphones, or TV. The Bluetooth connectivity of the device has a range of up to 10m.

Other connectivity options offered in the soundbar are USB ports, 3.5mm headphone jack, optical input port, and an HDMI ARC port. Sound Slick III features a remote control that can be used to adjust the volume of the device, music playback, and mode switching. Protronics has focused more on making the device portable by reducing the usage of wires in the new soundbar.