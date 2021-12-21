AnkerWork launches PowerConf C300 webcam in India - pricing, availability, and specifications

Audio player loading…

As the work from home and study from home culture became dominant, webcams emerged as a necessary part of PCs as they allow individuals to attend meetings and online classes. Considering that, many manufacturers are focusing on introducing new webcams in the market with better features and high-quality resolution. One such device, AnkerWork PowerConf C300, has been rolled out in India recently.

The AnkerWork PowerConf C300 webcam comes with the capability of recording FHD videos at 60fps. It is based on plug-and-play functionality and consists of a clip for a safe grip. In addition, the device offers USB Type-A and Type-C connectivity. Other interesting features included in the webcam are AI color adjustment, AI framing, and AI exposure.

AnkerWork PowerConf C300 pricing and availability

The AnkerWork PowerConf C300 webcam is shipping at a price of Rs 9,999 in the market. However, as of now, the product is available at a price of Rs 8,699 and it can be purchased from Amazon India.

AnkerWork PowerConf C300 specifications

AnkerWork PowerConf C300 features an AI framing technology that automatically adjusts the field of view automatically as per the number of people it is able to detect. Moreover, the webcam can also balance your skin tone and the contrast to provide proper image output without getting affected by the lighting in a room.

AI exposure technology offers in the webcam enables it to focus on people or objects in just 0.35 seconds. Furthermore, the AI color adjustment technology makes sure that the lighting is apt under poor lighting conditions too.

The new AnkerWork PowerConf C300 webcam includes two ultra-sensitive microphones and uses the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature to eradicate the background noise while calling. The supporting application of the webcam lets users select different modes for meetings.