Vote for your favourite gear of 2007 and win!

The Windows Vista magazine team has picked out its best kit of 2007 - now it's your turn

You could be in for the chance of winning a fantastic prize - if you vote for your favourite kit of 2007. Wishlist 2007 is a brand new annual awards event from the team behind our sister publication Windows Vista: The Official Magazine. By taking part, you could win a fantastic prize including digital photo frames, MP3 players and more.

The magazine is celebrating a year of Windows Vista in January - strange, it seems like only yesterday - and as part of the festivities wants you to pick out the best products and services of the year.

Through a scientific process of arguing and shouting, the Windows Vista Magazine team has narrowed down its favourites to six per category. Now you can pick the absolute best: take a look at the Wishlist site and choose which one gets your vote. Choose one in every category and you'll be entered into the grand prize draw.

The team says it hasn't limited itself to new kit - some products arrived before the year, but only blossomed recently. Check out the list.