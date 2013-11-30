Watch the World Cup draw live on FIFA's new official app for iOS and Android

FIFA hits the iPad (it's not the game)

Until now FIFA's presence in the mobile app stores has been dominated by the EA Sports video game that borrows its name.

Now the world football governing body has launched its own official application for iPhone, iPad and Android promising 'unrivalled coverage' from 197 leagues around the world.

Users will get live scores, league tables and statistics, while they can also personalise their World Match Centre, so they never miss a kick off.

However, probably the most alluring feature is the ability to live stream the draw for this summer's World Cup in Brazil.

Path to glory

The 32 national teams to have made the finals - including England, Australia and the United States - will learn their fate on Friday December 6, when the draw takes place in the Costa do Sauipe in the Brazilian state of Bahia.

Once the draw is complete, fans will be able to plot their nation's 'path to glory' using the FIFA app. For some reason, however, it won't let England fans plot past the quarter-finals.

Via The Next Web