Mozilla exec applauds Safari for Windows

Mozilla doesn't seem too worried about the threat from Apple's Safari for Windows

Mozilla supports Apple putting "weight behind open standards and the open web". This was the view of Mike Schroepfer, Mozilla's VP of engineering, when asked about Apple's announcement of its Safari web browser for Windows.

"It's hard to predict what will happen with market share but we are excited to see the resurgence of interest in browsers," he continued. "The availability of Safari on Windows reinforces the importance of browsers as critical components of today's internet experience.

"Mozilla's mission is to promote an open, interoperable and participatory internet. We encourage Apple to put their weight behind open standards and the open web to help ensure all browser users, regardless of operating system or browser, can enjoy the best possible web experience," he told the Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

While the general public and tech press were surprised at Apple's move, Microsoft director Kevin Kutz told the Seattle PI he wasn't. "With hundreds of millions of Windows users, it's not a surprise that a company that makes web browsers would want it to work with Windows."