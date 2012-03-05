Facebook Messenger client for Windows launched

Facebook has officially launched a Messenger desktop client for Windows PCs.

The arrival of the standalone app, which was previewed late last year, follows the launch of chat-only apps for iPhone and Android smartphones.

The main benefit for Windows users will be the opportunity to continue instant messaging with friends without bring sucked in by status updates, shared articles and endless YouTube videos of cute cats.

Ticker

However, as well as IM, it will bring the now-familiar Ticker interface meaning you can still tab to status updates, and Actions like 'listened to' and 'watched'.

It also ends the frustration of chats curtailed by accidentally navigating away from the Facebook.com browser page. You'll also get notifications if you desire them.

Facebook says a Mac client is likely to arrive in the near future.

Via: VentureBeat